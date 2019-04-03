‘SNL’: Kit Harington Lives out Leslie Jones’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Fantasy in Hilarious Promo

Leslie Jones put Kit Harington through his paces in a hilarious new promo for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

Harington is hosting SNL this week ahead of the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8. While the actor has told interviewers that he is somewhat relieved that the series is coming to a close, it appears Jones is not going to let him off that easily. The promo features Jones acting out her greatest Game of Thrones fantasies while forcing Harington to take part.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip opens with Jones dressed as Hodor in his climactic scene from Season 6. The comedian wears a wig and a fake beard as plastic undead hands reach through a cardboard door to grab her, shrieking in a a distinctly un-Hodor-like tone.

After that, it cuts to a bare-bones studio where Jones uses toys to act out other action-packed scenes from the series. Jones fills in her own blunt dialogue with mismatched figures, even using characters from other franchises to fill in the scene.

She wears a cardboard and rubber dragon puppet on one hand, holding a string of LED lights in its mouth to stand in for frost breath, which it uses to blow down the bubble wrap Wall she has constructed. Assistants throw ice cubes into the shot, and Jones hurriedly grabs her coffee out of the shot.

Finally, the next scene shows Jones dressed as Danaerys Tagaryen on her throne in Dragonstone, with cardboard simulating the jagged rock formations around her. Just as it happened in the show, Harington stands facing her, though instead of his elaborate northern costume he wears a black curtain and furs on his back, and black oven mits on each hand. Harington looks unenthusiastic in his jeans and t-shirt.

“Leslie, what are we actually doing here?” he asks, breaking the scene. “I’ve been here for four hours, you just intercepted me at reception and gave me these… Are these oven mitts? Is this even for the show?”

“No, this is my fantasy!” Jones says. “I tricked you!”

When Harington walks off the set, it cuts to a scene with him dressed like Cersei Lannister from her infamous walk of shame scene, though he wears a flesh-colored bodysuit for modesty’s sake. Jones walks behind him with a pillowcase on her head, imitating a Septa. She rings a bell and chants “shame” as Harington is hit from donuts from all sides.

“My name is Kit,” he says.

“No it’s not, not today it ain’t,” Jones says.

This likely won’t be the last Game of Thrones-based sketch we see before Harington’s time on SNL is over. The actor has had a leading role in one of the decade’s biggest TV events, and while he may be done filming, fans aren’t ready to let him go just yet.

Harington appears on SNL on Saturday, April 6 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Game of Thrones returns on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.