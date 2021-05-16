'SNL': Keegan-Michael Key Makes Glaring Error in Show's Final Moments

✖

Keegan-Michael Key hosted a pretty stellar episode of Saturday Night Live last night, but there was a slip-up in the episode's final moments that had some viewers confused. At the end of the broadcast, Key stood on stage in front of the entire cast, along with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. He delivered the typical thanks — including a sweet shoutout to his wife, Elisa Pugliese — but also shared some language as if this episode was the season finale, which it was not.

"Thank you to Lorne (Michaels, SNL creator), thank you to the cast, thank you to the crew, thank you to everyone out there who's watching. I just want to tell you, this was better than the dream. I also want to say thank you to El, I love you," Key said, before adding, "Everybody have a safe, happy, wonderful and prosperous summer. We'll see you next season." He then stumbled a tad, lobbying to come back, adding "Well I hope, yeah I'll see you next season!"

Despite this wording, this was not the Season 46 finale. In fact, the next confirmed episode is the wrap-up for the season. Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of The Queen's Gambit and New Mutants, will host on May 22. Lil Nas X, the "Old Town Road" rapper whose new song "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" has caused controversy, will serve as musical guest. Either it was an odd way to express general well wishes, or Key was mistaken. Regardless, viewers noticed and made note on Twitter.

One tweet read, "Was he under the impression that this was the season finale?" A second read, "Somebody forgot to tell him the season finale date is next week, or?" Other Twitter users wrote, "why did he say we’ll see u next season when... theres a new episode next week..." and "'we’ll see you next season' is weird when you’re not the finale."

What did Keegan say? The season isn't over yet....Lil Nas is up next week! #SNL pic.twitter.com/ho2IKWbLYd — Ja'LeeTerrace (@JLeeterrace) May 16, 2021

Another fan noticed the blunder but didn't mind too much, writing, "Keegan-Michael Key, nice try to bypass next week's actual 46th #SNL season finale. Anya Taylor-Joy might feel slighted, but then again, maybe Key is on to something: the show needs an extended break!"

Saturday Night Live will return on Saturday for the Season 46 finale, with Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X appearing as previously noted. It will air at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Past episodes can be watched on Hulu and Peacock. Individual sketches are available on YouTube.