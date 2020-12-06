'SNL': Cecily Strong's Michigan Lady Parody From Rudy Giuliani Testimony Has Fans Rolling

The most recent episode of Saturday Night Live began with a political sketch, with Kate McKinnon portraying President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani. However, the real highlight of the cold open was Cecily Strong playing witness Melissa Carone, a woman who quickly rose to viral fame after appearing at a Michigan state senate hearing regarding the presidential election. And it's safe to say that Strong's portrayal of the Carone had fans everywhere in fits of laughter.

Strong donned her best, messiest blonde bun to portray Carone, a woman who appeared to be behaving in a strange manner during Michigan's election-fraud hearing. When she took her place next to McKinnon's Giuliani, Strong swore to "Gob" to tell the truth. She then attested to seeing "hundreds if not thousands of dead people vote," a wild claim that isn't far off from the claims that the real Carone shared during the hearing. She then said, "I have been threatened, my kids have been threatened, my kids have threatened me, and I've threatened them right back." The character frequently popped up during the opening segment and even swung around a martini glass full of the COVID-19 vaccine at one point.

Unsurprisingly, viewers were thrilled to see Strong portray Carone, as fans were already saying that she should take on the viral personality. Check out exactly what fans were saying about SNL's unhinged version of the Michigan hearing.