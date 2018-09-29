‘SNL’: Kanye West Wears ‘MAGA’ Hat in Season Premiere Promo

Kanye West gave viewers his signature emotionless expression during the latest promo for the Saturday Night Live season 44 premiere, but it was his “Make America Great Again” hat that made the biggest statement.

The rapper, who made headlines ahead of the episode by changing his stage name to “Ye,” appears next to premiere host Adam Driver and longtime cast member Kenan Thompson in the promo, where they joke about Kanye making his face, like he’s planning something for the show.

In the next clip, Thompson and Driver discuss his role as Kylo Ren in the latest Star Wars films before they ask Kanye what his name would be if he was in the popular franchise, which simply replied with “Kanye West.”

In both clips, the rapper can be seen wearing the red hat featuring President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. West has made headlines throughout Trump’s presidency as he constantly praises his rise to power and his policy decisions. West has been widely panned for his comments in support of Trump, as well as other controversial things he has tweeted in the past.

West stepped in for the season premiere episode as musical guest after Ariana Granda reportedly pulled out just before the announcement for “emotional reasons.

As previously reported, SNL creator Lorne Michaels opened up about the last-minute change during the Origins with James Andrew Miller podcast.

“We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons two days ago,” he said. “That’s our premiere, and then Kanye [West] stepped up, and he’ll be there. So, the reach of the show and the number of people who will step forward is now somehow now, I think, probably at its peak.”

West announced Saturday morning his name change on Twitter writing: “The being formally known as Kanye West,” before pausing and adding: “I am YE.”

The rapper has also been teasing the release of a new project, which he referred to on social media as Yandhi.

“We’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night,” he wrote. “We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely. The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time.”

West also told Fader ahead of the premiere that he would have preferred disgraced comedian Louis C.K. to have hosted the premiere episode with him. The show is set to be also hosted by Awkwafina on Oct. 6 and Seth Meyers on Oct. 13.

Saturday Night Live premieres Sept. 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.