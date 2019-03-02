‘SNL’: John Mulaney and Thomas Rhett Cut up in New Promos

In their promos for this week’s Saturday Night Live episode, comedian John Mulaney and country singer Thomas Rhett promised a hilarious episode that could “change everything.”

In the first of several 10-second spots, Kate McKinnon asked Mulaney if there were any promos he wrote during his days as a SNL writer he never got to try out before. There was one: “Hi, I’m LeBron James and I’m big and strong.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The second featured McKinnon joking about Mulaney and Rhett being cousins, which is not true, but now it’s hard to look at them without seeing a resemblance.

“My guy John here is gonna lay it down so hard for you in his monologue, you’re literally going to stand up and applaud in your living room,” McKinnon teased in the third promo.

“Well, I don’t know,” Mulaney interjected.

“It’s going to be up there with The Bealtes on Ed Sullivan in terms of like singular cultural events,”

McKinnon continued. “Nothing is going to be the same ever again.”

“We’re still kind of working it out,” Mulaney said.

“Well, I can’t wait to hear it,” Rhett added.

“All right,” a nervous Mulaney added, before telling viewers to keep their expectations low.

This is the second time Mulaney is hosting Saturday Night Live. He previously joined as a writer for the show in 2008 and famously created the character Stefon with Bill Hader. He left the show to star in his own short-lived sitcom for FOX called Mulaney, but returned to host in April 2018. In January, he appeared on “Weekend Update” to review Clint Eastwood’s The Mule with Pete Davidson.

Mulaney’s other work outside SNL include Oh, Hello On Broadway with Nick Kroll and appearances on Documentary Now!, Portlandia and Difficult People. In 2018, he voiced Spider-Ham in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Mulaney also has an Emmy for his acclaimed Netflix stand-up special Kid Gorgeous.

As for Rhett, this weekend marks his SNL debut. The country artist’s 2017 album, Life Changes, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. Rhett will perform his latest single, “Look What God Gave Her,” from his upcoming fourth album, Center Point Road.

Rhett’s new album will be released on May 31. He will start the U.S. leg of his Very Hot Summer Tour with Dustin Lynch, Rhett Akins and Russell Dickerson on May 17 in Spokane, Washington. The tour wraps up on Oct. 12 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturdays.

Photo credit: NBC