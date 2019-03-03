‘SNL’: John Mulaney’s Goodbye Was Cut out of Broadcast

The latest Saturday Night Live was unconventional in many ways, and it led to the show running late and cutting out a key moment.

The John Mulaney-hosted episode ran long, leading to the traditional farewell send-off from the host, musical guest and cast being cut from broadcasts. This also meant the episode’s credits were not aired.

This was likely due to some tweaks to the show’s format during the episode. Mulaney, a former SNL writer and stand-up comedian, was given a longer-than-usual monologue slot, clocking in at 7 minutes, 30 seconds. This led to Thomas Rhett’s first appearance as musical guest being pushed into the second-half-hour and “Weekend Update” not starting until deep into the program.

The NBC comedy series also cut out a pre-recorded sketch that starred Cecily Strong as Dianne Feinstein, the U.S. Senator from California who recently publicly criticized the Green New Deal plan.

Despite all these movements, things ran long. At the end of the 90-minute broadcast, a couple of the show’s signature bumpers were shown on-screen before cutting to local programming.

While it is not a humorous section of the show, many fans still felt like they missed out on a special moment, such as Mulaney and the night’s surprise guest Bill Hader appearing on-stage together.

“My dumbass local commercials played instead of the goodbye, and I didn’t get to see John thank Bill (Hader),” one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “They completely f—ed up the ending of [SNL]. Didn’t get to see them say their goodnight. Was some odd illustrations and that was it.”

Others hoped that NBC would option to at least put the goodbye online.

“I guess [time] duped the ending of SNL!” one viewer wrote. “Good show none the less! (Wait for the Twitter replay!)”

Another fan wrote, “POST THE WHOLE GOOD NIGHT COWARDS.”

Luckily for those hopeful fans, NBC obliged and uploaded the bit to Twitter not long after the show.

In the simple goodbye, Mulaney stands with Rhett, Hader and Ben Stiller (another surprise guest) to send fans off, saying that SNL was “the greatest place in the world.”

