'SNL' Celebrates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' 2020 Victory in Post-Election Cold Open

Saturday Night Live is heading into its sixth straight episode this season on Saturday night, adding a cap to an election week that kept many on edge until today. Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 election, giving his victory speech earlier Saturday evening. SNL has kept up with the heated race in its past few weeks, inviting Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph to play the president and vice president-elect this season.

The pair took the stage once again for the cold open despite a delay due to the Notre Dame-Clemson football game. After a short intro from CNN's Wolf Blitzer and John King, played by Beck Bennett and Alex Moffatt. Carrey as Biden took the stage first to cheer on the electoral win, followed by Rudolph as Harris with her show of sass that has defined her take on the character. Shortly after that Alec Baldwin popped up as Donald Trump to give his own victory speech and solemnly play the piano to the tune of "Macho Man" by The Village People.

Carrey managed to steal the show, though after the focus returned to Biden and Harris. He channeled a little Ace Ventura to call Trump a loser in trademark fashion. It wasn't an edgy opening, but it was an expected cap on a stressful week.

The post-election episode was a special addition announced a few weeks ago, with Dave Chappelle announced as host shortly after its addition and Foo Fighters added earlier this week. Chappelle hosted the last post-election SNL back in 2016, giving many some pause due to the uncertainty around the presidential race at the time.

Chappelle should have a more positive reception for his monologue this time around. In 2016, he infamously said Donald Trump deserved a chance while recalling his visit to The White House during President Barack Obama's term.

"I saw all those black faces, and Bradley [Cooper], and I saw how happy everybody was—these people who had been historically disenfranchised. And it made me feel hopeful. And it made me fell proud to be an American. And it made me very happy about the prospects of our country," Chappelle said in his monologue. "So in that spirit, I'm wishing Donald Trump luck. And I'm gonna give him a chance. And we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one, too."

With Trump's defeat in the 2020 election, Chappelle has a different focus to joke about in his opener. He also can joke about himself a bit, which is always welcome. For Foo Fighters, this is the eighth trip to 30 Rock for a performance.