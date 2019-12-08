‘SNL’: Jennifer Lopez and DaBaby Meet ‘DaBeck’ Bennett in Hilarious New Promo

This week’s episode of Saturday Night Live brings back Jennifer Lopez, with rapper DaBaby performing for the first time on the long-running NBC sketch comedy series. In a series of promotional clips for Saturday’s show, cast member Beck Bennett got to have some fun with the Hustlers star and the “Bop” rapper. This is Lopez’s first time on SNL in almost a decade. In the promos for Lopez’s episode, Bennett ask Lopez and DaBaby for music advice.

“Gonna leave it all on the dance floor,” Bennett said after Lopez introduced herself and DaBaby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh you’re gonna dance on Saturday?” Lopez asked.

“Oh… I thought you and her… I’m gonna dance a lot,” Bennett sheepishly joked.

In the second bit, Bennett introduced himself as “DaBeck.”

“Please don’t do that,” Lopez told him.

“What? It’s DaBrilliant,” Bennett said.

“I agree,” DaBaby said as a shocked Lopez turned to him.

“See? DaBaby and DaBeck!” Bennett said.

Next, Bennett finally got up the courage to ask the two music stars how to make it in the music industry. He asked them to listen to his songs and “only give positive feedback on them.”

“What if we don’t like them?” DaBaby asked.

“Then you’d be wrong,” Bennett said. “So… When’s good for you? My schedule is packed.”

Lopez has only appeared on the show as host twice before, back in 2001 and 2010. In both cases, she also performed as the musical guest, but DaBaby is taking that role Saturday. Lopez also appeared on SNL in 2000 as a musical guest only.

Lopez’s latest appearance on the show followers her acclaimed performance in Hustlers, which hit theaters earlier this year. She also released the singles “Medicine” with French Montana and “Baila Conmigo” this year.

As for DaBaby, his debut on the show follows the success of his second album, Kirk, which includes the singles “Intro” and “Bop.” The album topped the Billboard 200 album chart in October. The magazine reported that the album logged 146,000 equivalent album sales in its first week. Kirk gets its name from DaBaby’s real last name.

DaBaby also released his first studio album, Baby on Baby, in March. That album included his breakthrough single “Suge.”

There are two more SNL episodes this year. Scarlett Johansson and Niall Horan will star in the Dec. 14 episode, while Eddie Murphy and Lizzo take over Studio 8H on Dec. 21.

SNL starts at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturdays.

Photo credit: NBC