‘SNL’ Host Jonah Hill Turns Into a Robot for New Promo

The latest Saturday Night Live promo features host Jonah Hill with a robotic replacement.

Hill is hosting Saturday Night Live this week as the show returns from a two-week hiatus. In the latest promo, Hill calls cast member Kyle Mooney for help, after he forgets that he was supposed to prepare material.

“Hey, Kyle, I totally forgot I was supposed to host this week,” he says, “do you still have robot Jonah?”

In the video, Mooney then dusts off a a robotic version of Hill in a suit, with a button in the center of his chest. When he pushes it, however, he finds that Robot Jonah can only spit out long receipts from his mouth.

It turns out not to be a problem, as Robot Jonah is a huge hit with the audience. The ad shows Robot Jonah stumping out onto the stage and spitting out a receipt as a raucous laugh track plays. Back at home, the real Jonah Hill laughs hysterically.

“Ah, Robot Jonah’s still got it,” he says. “This is very funny.”

In reality, we can likely expect the real Jonah Hill on stage this week, with more than receipts for the audience. The actor is promoting his new movie, Mid90s. This latest ad is practically a skit or a Digital Short in and of itself, so it is likely that Hill will be delivering a lot of laughs as the host this week.

Hill will be joined by musical guest Maggie Rogers. After two weeks away, most are assuming the show will have some political commentary on recent events, though considering Alec Baldwin‘s arrest on Friday that may not be the case. The actor was taken into custody in the morning after an alleged altercation over a parking spot in New York City.

Several reports claim that Baldwin punched a 49-year-old man in the jaw when he swept in and filled a parking spot Baldwin was eyeing. However, Baldwin denied these claims vehemently on Twitter. He did not, however, deny that the fight had taken place.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story,” he wrote. “However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much.”

He added, “I realize that it has become a sport to tag people [with] as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echoes, it doesn’t make the statements true.”



SNL is keeping a characteristically tight lid on plans for the new episode. Fans will just have to watch NBC a 11:30 p.m. ET to find out.