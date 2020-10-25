'SNL': H.E.R. Wows Viewers at Home With Performance of 'Damage'

H.E.R. impressed Saturday Night Live viewers with her performance this weekend, playing two of her recent singles. The multi-instrumentalist showed off her skills for many who may have been watching her for the first time. H.E.R., whose real name is Gabi Wilson, is a two-time Grammy Award winner and released her most recent album, I Used to Know Her, last year.

H.E.R.'s newest single is "Damage," which was released just days before SNL. The new song was co-written with Ant Clemons, who performed background vocals on the track, reports Billboard. It will also be featured on H.E.R.'s upcoming studio album from MBK Entertainment and RCA Records. The video for the song was filmed at the Roxie Theatre in Los Angeles. H.E.R. also released the singles "Wong Places," "I Can't Breathe" and "Do to Me" this year.

The guest host for Saturday night's SNL episode was singer Adele, who previously performed on the show. When announcing she was going to host SNL, Adele heaped praise on H.E.R. "I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!!" the "Set Fire to the Rain" singer wrote on Instagram. "I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all."