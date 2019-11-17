‘SNL’: Harry Styles Shines With New Music During Performances, and Viewers Have Thoughts

Harry Styles’ double duty role on Saturday Night Live also served as the beginning of a new era for the musician. The “Lights Up” singer served as both host and musical guest on the latest episode of the NBC variety sketch series. The actor and singer took the stage to perform songs out of his upcoming new album, Fine Line.

Fans of the singer invaded Twitter with praise of Styles’ performances, and celebrated the upcoming arrival of his second solo album.

“That voice though! [clapping hands emoji],” one user wrote.

“HARRY IS SOOOO BEAUTIFUL,” another user commented.

Not all viewers were loving the all-Harry Styles installment and criticized his new sound during his performances.

Was that Harry Styles song supposed to sound like that or was the mix a complete mess? It sounded awful to me. #SNL — Larry in Yonkers (@LarryMCarlson) November 17, 2019

“I still have no idea who Harry Styles is. I must be older than I think I am,” one user wrote.

“Finally, the musical segment to take a break from these skits, but wait, a ballad? I was already falling asleep,” another user commented.

Styles’ episode has had fans buzzing for days as they waited for the premiere of new music to accompany the announcement of his upcoming tour and album. Fine Line is expected to be released on Dec. 13.

The singer will support his latest project with the Love on Tour, with dates all over North America and Europe. Jenny Lewis will serve as opening act in the U.S. and Canada. King Princess — who is set to perform on next week’s episode of Saturday Night Live — will support the tour in Europe. Koffee will support the Mexico dates. The tour begins in April 2020 with some UK dates, and will also go to Russia, the United States and Canada, and then ending in Mexico in October.

Fans of the former One Direction member made headlines ahead of the episode when they started lining up with sleeping bags for three days. A source told Page Six the singer couldn’t bear to see the fans in the cold and went out to see them and served food for them every day.

“They’re the most honest — especially if you’re talking about teenage girls, but older as well,” Styles has previously gushed about his fans in an interview with Rolling Stone. “They have that bulls— detector. You want honest people as your audience. We’re so past that dumb outdated narrative of ‘Oh, these people are girls, so they don’t know what they’re talking about.’ They’re the ones who know what they’re talking about. They’re the people who listen obsessively. They f—ing own this s—. They’re running it.”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The next episode airs Nov. 23 and will feature host Will Ferrell and musical guest King Princess.