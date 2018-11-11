‘SNL’ Fans Outraged Show Skipped Ruth Bader Ginsburg Impression After Hospitalization

Saturday Night Live fans left fans wondering what happened after Kate McKinnon did not return with her Ruth Bader Ginsburg impression days after her hospitalization.

The NBC variety sketch referenced Ginsburg’s fall, which left her with three broken ribs and one night in the hospital, on Weekend Update as part of the weekly headlines.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured two ribs… surprisingly while defending the UFC belt,” Michael Che joked during the quick moment in Saturday’s episode.

Fans of the series enjoyed the joke at the Supreme Court Justice’s toughness, but wondered why Kate McKinnon — who earlier in the episode reprised her impression of Jeff Sessions to mark his firing earlier this week — did not return for the segment.

“Wait…where is Kate McKinnon as RBG??” one user wondered.

“Wait, no RBG? Are you kidding?” another Twitter user complained.

McKinnon’s beloved impression felt like a necessary addition for the Nov. 10 episode of Saturday Night Live, after the real life Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after falling in her office on Wednesday night, fracturing three ribs.

Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital Friday and worked from home. As a result of the fall, she was forced to miss the investiture ceremony for new Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The fall is the latest in multiple health problems the 85-year-old Justice’s has struggled with in recent years. Her most recent was a blocked artery in 2014. She has also battled cancer twice, colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. Her health problems have not slowed her down, as she doesn’t miss any work and continues to exercise regularly.

McKinnon recently reprised her role as Bader Ginsburg during the season 44 premiere to comment on the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings.

This week’s Weekend Update segment included a parody of the White House intern who attempted to take the microphone from Jim Acosta during a press conference with President Donald Trump.

The segment also featured Pete Davidson returning to apologize for his criticism of now Congressman-elect Lt. Dan Crenshaw in the previous episode, featuring a surprise appearance from Crenshaw himself, another reference to Davidson’s breakup with Ariana Grande and a lesson on forgiveness.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

