Everything to Watch With ‘SNL’ Cast Members Due to Rerun on January 12

Saturday Night Live is taking another week off for its extended winter break, but there are still plenty of opportunities to watch former and current cast members in action Saturday night.

The next new Saturday Night Live episode airs on Saturday, Jan. 19 with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan hosting, a couple of weeks after winning her second consecutive Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical TV series. The band Greta Van Fleet will be the musical guest.

But for those who don’t mind watching reruns, NBC will be re-airing the episode featuring Steve Carell as host and Ella Mai as musical guest from last fall. If you are still looking for laughs from the SNL orbit though, cable networks tonight are airing a handful of movies featuring them.

Comedy Central is airing Jack and Jill at 10:30 p.m. ET. The film stars SNL veteran Adam Sandler, who plays both title characters. The film swept the 2011 Golden Raspberry Awards and was panned by critics. However, if you enjoy Sandler’s brand of comedy, you can check it out.

Encore will air Rough Night, starring SNL stand-out Kate McKinnon and Scarlett Johanson, at 11 p.m. ET. McKinnon, Johansson, Ilana Glazer, Zoe Kravitz and Jillian Bell star as a group of women on a bachelorette trip that goes wrong when they kill the man they think is a stripper. McKinnon’s latest film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, is also available to rent to stream at Amazon and other outlets.

Another Sandler film on tonight’s schedule is I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, which airs at 11 p.m. ET on Starz. Sandler and Kevin James play firefighters who get married just to get domestic partner benefits.

Even though the Christmas season is far behind us, you can always find Will Ferrell‘s Christmas classic Elf on TV. The film airs on Bravo at 11:22 p.m. ET.

Mean Girls is another film in the SNL orbit that always seems to be on. It was written by Tina Fey, who appears in the movie with Amy Poehler, and stars frequent SNL guest host Lindsay Lohan. The movie starts at 11:30 p.m. ET on MTV.

Aside from these films, Netflix has a wide variety of SNL-related movies available to stream. Ferrell fans can check out Casa de mi Padre and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The Sandler classics Happy Gilmore, Anger Management, The Waterboy and Billy Madison are available, as well as his made-for-Netflix movies The Ridiculous 6, The Week Of, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler and Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh.

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

