‘SNL’: Daniel Craig Ready to Host the ‘Bond’ Way in New Promo With The Weeknd and Cecily Strong

James Bond star Daniel Craig is not letting the last-second release date change for No Time to Die get in his way on Saturday Night Live. The Knives Out star is hosting the sketch comedy series this weekend, nine months before the film will be released. However, it was all smiles for Craig and musical guest The Weeknd when they joined cast ,member Cecily Strong for a funny promo.

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗲𝗻𝗱

‼️ Daniel Craig ‼️

‼️ @theweeknd ‼️ pic.twitter.com/b5YqBmW6Xf — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2020

At the beginning of the clip, Craig introduced himself as “Daniel Craig,” but Strong told him to introduce himself the “Bond” way. “You know? The name’s Strong, Cecily Strong,” she said.

“Sure… The name’s Craig, Daniel Craig,” the actor said with a smile.

“Oh fun! You go,” Strong said, pointing to The Weeknd.

Rather than use his real name, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, the singer just said “Weeknd, The Weeknd.”

“Well, that’s fine, I guess,” Strong said dismissively.

When Craig was first named the host for the March 7 episode, No Time to Die was scheduled for release in April. However, due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, MGM, Universal Pictures and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli pushed the movie’s release back to Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Nov. 25 in the U.S. It puts Craig in a weird position, one that will probably be joked about in his monologue.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020,” the producers said in a statement on Wednesday. “The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020.”

Aside from booking Craig on SNL, MGM’s marketing on No Time to Die was already in full swing. The studio will reportedly lose $30 million to $50 million because of the delay. The studio also spent $4.5 million on its Super Bowl spot for the movie.

The last time Craig appeared on SNL was 2012, just ahead of the release of Skyfall. No Time to Die is his fifth James Bond film, and he has said it will be his last.

The Weeknd previously performed on SNL in 2015 and 2016. He also made surprise appearances with Ariana Grande in 2014 and Future in 2016. His new album, After Hours, will be released on March 20 and includes the singles “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.”

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

