‘SNL’: Coldplay Performs New Music During Kristen Stewart Episode, and Viewers Have Thoughts

Saturday Night Live welcomed back Coldplay as musical guest this week, and fans were going crazy during their performances. The NBC variety sketch series featured performances from the British rock group’s upcoming double-album, Everyday Life. The band celebrated the premiere of the first two songs from the project, “Arabesque” and “Orphans”, last week. Fans of the rock band took to social media during the performances to celebrate their return. Many complimented the new songs and their energy on stage.

I’ve always loved @coldplay I so wish I could hang out with Chris Martin #SNL @SNL — Lisa (@lisababyska81) November 3, 2019

“Chris Martin has the best arms,” one Twitter user gushed.

“I’ve been watching #SNL for over 20 years and don’t remember seeing a musical performance that took place in the audience. Nicely done,” another user commented.

“I’m so happy that @coldplay is back. The new music is awesome so far!” A third fan wrote.

Not all viewers were loving the band’s return to the show. Some criticized the band for the change in their sound, and others simply shrugged off the performers, calling them “boring.”

“Nice try, Chris, but just because others have used SNL’s backstage to perform doesn’t mean that YOU should too,” One Twitter user commented.

“Is this a Coldplay performance or a Gap ad…,” another viewer wrote.

“Oh the new Coldplay song has “wooo hooo” in it. It’s bound to be a hit. All songs need is a “wooo hooo” or a choir,” another user commented.

Coldplay teased a new project to fans on social media for weeks before announcing an official release for their eight studio album, Everyday Life.

The new double album is set to be released Nov. 22. It will be divided into two halves, Sunrise and Sunset. The band also surprised fans Thursday with the release of two singles from the album: “Orphans” and “Arabesque.” They reportedly revealed the new project’s tracklist using the classified sections of the hometown newspapers of its four members, Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion.

Ahead of the performance, the band announced they will celebrate the premiere of their new album with a livestream concert event held from Amman, Jordan.

Coldplay: Everyday Life – Live in Jordan will air live on YouTube (as part of YouTube Originals) in two parts, mirroring the halves of the double album, “Sunrise” and “Sunset”, Rolling Stone reports. The “Sunrise” portion will begin on November 21st at 11:00 p.m. EST, just before the album is released worldwide at midnight; local time in Jordan will be November 22nd at 6:00 a.m. GMT, or around sunrise. “Sunset” will be performed, appropriately enough, at sunset (or 9:00 a.m. EST).

The band’s first ever live performance in Jordan is inspired by the album’s Middle Eastern influences.

“These two broadcasts have been our dream since we first started work on this album,” the band said in a statement released by the outlet. “It’s a bit impossible and a bit scary, like all the best dreams. YouTube is the perfect home for it.”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m ET on NBC. The next episode will air Nov. 16 and feature Harry Styles pulling double duty as host and musical guest.