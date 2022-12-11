'SNL' Cold Open Ruined Due to Major Error

Technical glitches are one of the risks of live television, which makes it impressive that Saturday Night Live usually airs each week without one. When a glitch does happen, it's noticeable, like the odd sound sync issue that plagued the Dec. 10 episode featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short. The audio was out of sync for many viewers during the cold open and into the comedy legends' monologue.

The audio appeared to be out of sync with the visuals for the entire "Blocking It Out for Christmas" cold open, some viewers reported on Twitter. The error appeared to continue into the monologue, which began with a quick photo montage counting the times Martin has hosted. (For the record, it's 16.) Then, there was a quick photo montage counting the number of times Short has hosted. (For the record, it's three.) Twitter viewers reported the sync issue continuing at least about one minute into the monologue.

NBC did not comment on the issue, but the network appears to have caught it early on. However, some Twitter users reported the problem continuing through the rest of the night. SNL viewers can see the entire cold open and monologue without the issue on YouTube. The show is also available to stream on Peacock.