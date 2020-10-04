'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Brings out Hilarious Impressions of Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman shared her incredible talent for impersonating celebrities during the Season 46 premiere in a hilariously on-point parody of The Drew Barrymore Show. The sketch played on every aspect of the brand new daytime talk show and has already been embraced by Barrymore herself. Fineman also played Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in the sketch and brought in Alex Moffatt for one scene to play Barrymore's ex-husband Tom Green.

In less than three minutes, Fineman ran through just about every segment on Barrymore's show. "I am just like you," she told the audience. "A boho free spirit mommy mother movie star since I was 6!" The narrator then noted how Barrymore is shown having fun in an empty studio, without any audience. Instead, she has to connect to her fans - VFFs (Virtual Friends Forever) - through Zoom. In another segment, she helped a family facing mounting medical bill debts by... renovating their walk-in closet.

The audience also gets to be a "third wheel in a celebrity catch-up" as Barrymore interviews her "best friend" Witherspoon, also played by Fineman. She also caught up with Green and Kidman. "Thank you for allowing me to be on your show," Barrymore told Kidman, who then had to remind her that she is the host. "At least someone's enjoying 2020," the narrator said, before Kenan Thompson as Billy Porter sang to a flower. The sketch also included a joke about Ellen DeGeneres' behind-the-scenes controversies, with the narrator noting, "After seeing what went down with Ellen, we took a hard turn in the other direction."