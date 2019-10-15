Celebrities You Will Not Believe Have Never Hosted ‘SNL’

Over the years, Saturday Night Live has had numerous hosts, but there are still some actors out there you will not believe have never hosted the iconic sketch comedy show.

On the other hand, however, there also are some celebrities who have hosted more times than you believe. Alec Baldwin, for example, has hosted the most, logging in a whopping 17 episodes since his first one in 1990. He last hosted in Feb. 2017.

Currently in second place with 15 hosting episodes is Steve Martin, who many people often think was a cast member on the show, but that is typically attributed to the fact that he first hosted in 1976 and hosted four more times in less than two years right after that.

Again, though, while some legendary actors have hosted on multiple occasions, there are others that will surprise you to hear have never hosted at all.

Below we’ve adapted a list of many of those stars, previously shared by the Washington Post, as well as added some of out own.

Scroll down to be surprised by nine actors you will not believe have never hosted SNL!

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is an A-list movie star with over 75 film and TV credits and six Oscar nominations for acting and producing.

It may surprise to then, to realize that he has never hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live.

He’s not devoid of comedic chops either, as he has turned surprisingly funny performances in films such as Burn After Reading and The Big Short.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonard DiCaprio has captivated audiences in films such as Titanic, Inception, and The Revenant.

Despite that, he has never had a chance to engage audiences of the late-night comedy show.

He did make an appearance on the show once, however, when his Wolf of Wall Street co-star Jonah Hill hosted an episode.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Street is one of the most well-accomplished actresses alive today, as evidenced by the fact she holds the record for most Academy Award nominations at 21. She has won three of them.

She is no stranger to comedy, having served up comedic performances in films such as Death Becomes Her and Ricki and the Flash.

Believe it not, Streep has never hosted Saturday Night Live.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts charmed movie-goers in films like Pretty Woman, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and Runaway Bride.

She has been nominated for four Academy Awards, winning only one of them which was for her starring role in the film Erin Brockovich.

Somehow, even with all the fantastic films she has put out over the years, Roberts has never hosted SNL.

Will Smith

Will Smith got his acting start in comedy, having starred in the classic ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

He would go on to star in high-profile comedy films such as Hitch and Men in Black.

All things considered, he may be the most surprising actor to find out has never handled hosting duties on SNL.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock has an unassuming comedic sense that many actors and actresses do not have.

She has shined in many comedy roles, with films like The Proposal and Miss Congeniality proving she is capable of outright funny as well as slightly-offbeat funny.

It is quite curious that she has never hosted SNL as she would very likely do a magnificent job.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis has become a massive star within the last several years, but she has been acting since the mid-’90s.

Starring in films like The Help and Suicide Squad have launched her career into overdrive, and she is even the only black actor to achieve winning the the Triple Crown of Acting, which means that she has won a Tony, an Emmy, and an Oscar.

Interestingly, she has also won a Golden Globe as well. For whatever reason, though, she still hasn’t hosted SNL.

Stephen Colbert

When he was first starting out, Stephen Colbert was a writer and cast member on The Dana Carvey Show, which was a sketch-comedy/variety show staring former SNL heavyweight Dana Carvey.

He later went on to star on The Daily Show and his own series The Colbert Report before taking over The Late Show when Dave Letterman retired in 2015.

Colbert even wrote for Saturday Night Live in the late ’90s/early ’00s, but he has yet to host and episode.

Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman is hands down one of the funniest actors to grace a film or TV screen, and he does it with a quiet confidence.

Surprisingly, not once during the seven seasons of Parks and Recreation, on which he played the mustachioed Ron Swanson, did Offerman ever host SNL.

There are a number of reason who Offerman would be a great host for the late-night sketch-comedy series, not the least of which is his perfectly timed dry-wit and ability to encapsulate a character.

He can currently bee seen in the dramady music film Hearts Beat Loud, and later this year he will appear in Bad Times at the El Royale.

Chris Evans

Believe it or not, Evans is the only one of the Chris’ (as in Pine, Hemsworth, and himself) who has not yet hosted Saturday Night Live, as pointed out by Esquire.

The thing is, though, he would clearly do a great job. With comedic-style roles in flicks like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and The Losers under his belt, Evans clearly has proved he would be a great SNL host.

It’s possible that part of the reason that he has not hosted yet is due to the fact that he dated former SNL cast member Jenny Slate who only appeared in one season and then producers chose not to renew her contract.

However, the couple split in early 2018 so maybe now it wouldn’t be awkward.

Allison Janney

Allison Janney is a national treasure, and America let her know it when she was awarded an Oscar in 2018 for her daringly humorous role as LaVona Golden — the mother of former Olympic Ice Skater Tonya Harding — in the loosely-biographical film I, Tonya.

She’s been starring in films and TV shows since the late ’80s, but for some reason Janney has yet to host SNL.

It’s time for this grave injustice to be righted, and the upcoming 44th season — which premieres on Sept. 29 — would be the perfect time to do it.