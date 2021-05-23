'SNL': Cecily Strong Seemingly Says Goodbye With Over-the-Top Jeanine Pirro Segment

✖

Cecily Strong pulled out all the stops for her latest parody of Fox News' Jeanine Pirro, but many fans fear it means the end of her time on SNL. Strong helped send Saturday Night Live Season 46 off in style this weekend with an all-out performance on "Weekend Update." If it must be her last, it is fitting.

Co-host Colin Jost called out Pirro to give her "parting thoughts" on this weekend's segment — a statement that could indicate the end of Strong's run on SNL, but could also refer to the end of the season or even just the end of the sketch. Either way, fans went wild for one of their favorite impressions from Strong, and she did not disappoint. She sloshed a massive glass of wine around the desk while raving about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Finally, she said that no matter what happens next at the southern U.S. border, she'll keep doing things "my way."

With that, Strong got up from the desk and began an uproarious rendition of "My Way" by Frank Sinatra in character. She said: "Bring in my other wine" and then promptly climbed into a transparent box full of red wine as she hit the high notes of the song. Along the way, she splashed as much as she could, throwing fluid back at Jost and Michael Che, and submerging herself completely just before the end.

Fans marveled at the performance even as they dreaded its implications. One person tweeted: "I really hope she sticks around but if this is Cecily Strong's Swan Song on #SNL well that was a hell of a way to go out," while another added: "I'm going to be so sad if Cecily Strong is leaving SNL. She's one of my faves. She seems to be fighting off tears and the Weekend Update skit... it all has me worried."

SNL and NBC have not made any formal announcements about casting for next season, though usually those decisions come much later, closer to the premiere than the finale. Even those who are returning will need to have their contracts renegotiated before anything can be announced formally.

Still, fans suspect that many of their favorites are leaving the show. In addition to Strong, they worry that Pete Davidson, Melissa Villasenor, Aidy Bryant and even Jost might be saying goodbye now. None of these cast members have commented on the rumors. The SNL Season 46 finale is streaming now on Hulu, with a free trial available here.

