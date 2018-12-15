‘SNL’ Cast Ruins Host Matt Damon’s Christmas With Tense Secret Santa Exchange in Promo Clip

Ahead of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, host Matt Damon and musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson joined the cast for a Secret Santa gift exchange that did not go as well as hoped.

In the preview clip, Damon starts off by explaining that Secret Santa is one of his favorite times of the year. Then, Beck Bennett gave Ronson his gift, a turkey sandwich.

“Remember that one time I was eating a turkey sandwich and you were like, ‘Looks good’?” Bennett asked.

“I think I remember… so you put it in the box and gave it to me now,” the disappointed musician replied.

Damon said the gift was “really weird,” which Bennett just shrugged off.

Then, Damon presented Cyrus with her gift, an extravagant and very expensive looking necklace.

“Matt, this is way too much! You said we were keeping it modest this year,” Cyrus said, to which Damon responded he just got carried away because he loves Secret Santa so much.

Then, it was time for Cecily Strong to give Damon her gift to him. It was an unfinished scarf she made herself. Damon was really disappointed and kept making excuses for not putting the scarf on. Everyone else started pressuring to put it on, pointing out that Secret Santa was his idea in the first place.

Damon eventually relented, and everyone else cheered. The Martian actor still looked bummed out. He then muttered under his breath, “You ruined my favorite day.”

“What’s that?” Strong asked.

“Merry Christmas,” Damon said softly before the end of the sketch.

This is Damon’s first time hosting Saturday Night Live since 2002, but he was on the show for the Season 44 premiere in September to play Supreme court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Surprisingly, Damon does not have anything specific to promote with his hosting gig, since he did not appear in a major role in a movie this year. He was last seen on the big screen in Suburbicon and Downsizing last year, although he had cameos in Deadpool 2, Unsane and Thor: Ragnarok. Damon’s next movie, Ford v. Ferrari, does not open until June 28.

SNL‘s winter finale will also be a very emotional episode, airing just hours after castmember Pete Davidson scared Hollywood with a disturbing note on his Instagram page. The comedian, who broke up with pop star Ariana Grande in October, wrote that he does not “want to be on this earth anymore.” A New York City Police Department representative told The New York Times he is accounted for and is doing “fine.”

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: NBC