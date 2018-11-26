‘SNL’ Announces Host Jason Momoa and Musical Guest Mumford and Sons for December 8

SNL has announced Jason Momoa will host and Mumford and Sons will be the musical guest for the upcoming Dec. 8 episode.

The late night sketch comedy series shared the news on their social media sites, with Mumford and Sons retweeting and sending a message out to the show.

“[SNL] we’re coming for you… Third time’s a charm – we cannot wait to come back! As with so many others we grew up huge fans of the show and it’s a complete honour… See you Dec 8th New York!!! #SNL,” the band wrote in their post of the announcement.

In addition to Momoa and Mumford and Sons, Saturday Night Live also revealed that former The Crown actress Claire Foy will host with musical guest Anderson .Paak on Dec. 1, and actor Matt Damon with host with musical guests Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus on Dec. 15.

Momoa will be hosting to promote his new film Aquaman, which is based on the DC Comics character of the same name.

In a July interview with EW, the former Game of Thrones star spoke about the film and shared that he was really happy with how director James Wan was able to retain a lot of humor in the character’s first solo film outing.

“It’s tough because you’re going from one filmmaker, Zack [Synder], who gave birth to it [2017s Justice League], to another. The new director has to be able to build a whole new world and set the tone. And James let me do silly stuff,” he shared. “He’d encourage me to be more goofy and then I’d watch [scenes during post-production] and I was like, ‘Holy s—, he kept that in!’ I did a lot of stuff that I didn’t think he was going to keep.”

He later went on to say that he’s very excited for people to see the movie because he was so excited to get to play the character.

“I feel like it’s an honor to represent my people, Hawaiians. I’m a brown half breed, and it’s pretty awesome,” he said excitedly. “And this is the first thing my kids get to watch. I felt very loved. My kids can’t watch Game of Thrones. Maybe Stargate.”

“[For Justice League they] got to go to the movie theater and see papa in movies and got to be there with me. And they’re next to Batman and Superman. I got to have my kids on set. It was just the coolest thing ever, and everyone was just amazing,” he added. “By the time we got to Aquaman, it’s me, it’s my show. I’ve had two movies to get ready for this.”

Aquaman is will be released in theaters on Dec. 21.