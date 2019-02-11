‘SNL’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reacts to Melissa Villasenor’s Impression

Saturday Night Live featured Melissa Villasenor’s impression of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez again this week, and she approved.

Ocasio-Cortez has become one of the most famous figures in the democratic party, so it is no wonder that SNL has already rolled out an impression of the young lawmaker. She was played by Villasenor in a digital short called “Women of Congress,” and she appreciated the portrayal.

“Love it,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted with a crying-laughing emoji. The short skit depicted the women of congress like the heroes in a 1970s action movie, each with a bold nickname and a catch phrase.

In her case, it was “Alexandria ‘I Say What I Meme’ Ocasio-Cortez.” In the clip, Villasenor threw her phone at a Secret Service agent like a ninja star. It stuck in the wall over his shoulder.

“You’re trying to rip apart my Green New Deal? Leave me alone, I will dog-walk you,” she said, in reference to Cardi B’s recent tweet.

The official SNL account responded with a GIF of the moment, and fans were eager to find uses for the meme-worthy reaction. Other fans replied with praise for Ocasio-Cortez, telling her that she had really made it if she was featured in a skit on the historic show.

The skit also featured all of the women in head-to-toe white outfits, as it was just days after their real-life counterparts did the same for President Trump’s State of the Union address. The white outfits honored the women of the suffragette movement in the early 20th century.

Other female lawmakers featured in the skit included Nancy “Madame Clap Back” Pelosi, Maxine “Don’t Go Chasing” Waters, “Kristen “Kooky Arizona Lady” Sinema, Ilhan “Get the Hi-Job Done” Omar, Annie “Raise the Roof” Kuster, Abigail “Say My Name, Say My Name” Spanberger and Rashida “Impeach the Motherf—er” Tlaib.

Of those women, only Tlaib responded on Twitter, as Ocasio-Cortez did. The congresswoman was played by host and musical guest Halsey, and she felt that the casting was appropriate.

.@halsey nailed it. 🤣 Did you catch the can of justice? //t.co/wbLj1RB95e — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 10, 2019



“@halsey nailed it,” she wrote with a crying-laughing emoji. “Did you catch the can of justice?”

Last month, Ocasio-Cortez offered a training session to her fellow democratic lawmakers for using Twitter. She aimed to help them utilize the platform more effectively and honestly, especially considering the role it played in the 2016 election. For better or for worse, social media is now an indelible part of politics in the U.S.



Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.