‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds Ego Nwodim to Cast as Featured Player

Saturday Night Live has announced that comedic actress Ego Nwodim has been added to the cast as a featured player ahead of the 44th season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nwodim graduated from USC with a biology degree, but has been regularly appearing at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet also note that She will be filling “the void” left by the exit of recently departed featured player Luke Null.

In addition to her time at UCB, Nwodim has also made appearances in shows like 2 Broke Girls and Living Biblically, as well as the limited drama series Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders on NBC.

The Baltimore-born comedienne has also performed a one woman show titled “Great Black Women … and Then There’s Me.”

Ego Nwodim fills the void created by the departure of featured player Luke Null, who exited in August after a one-year stint on #SNL. She holds a degree in biology from USC and has been a regular cast member at Los Angeles’ UCB Theatre //t.co/jjTnTFT518 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 21, 2018

While no other high-profile exits or new cast members have been announced for the new season of Saturday Night Live, it has also been reported that the show has added Alan Linic, Alison Gates, Eli Mandel and Bowen Yang as new writers.

There is one other notable SNL return that may happen this season, as Alec Baldwin recently teased that he might show up again to impersonate President Trump.

He had initially said that he was not interested in doing it anymore, telling The Hollywood Reporter in March that it was “agony” to play Trump.

“Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t. If things don’t go in the right direction for the midterms. … I could go out on the street, stand on any corner and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood, would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually and spiritually — than Trump. I’ll vote for Mitt Romney. I don’t care. Anybody over this guy. It doesn’t matter. We have to get rid of him,” the actor added at the time.

More recently however, Baldwin was quoted as saying,” Trump is insane. I think most people know, the guy — he is insane. We have a man who is president who is insane. You can’t go far enough with this idiot. You can’t go far enough. You can’t go far enough.”

His comment that they “can’t go far enough” appears to suggest that he could be planning to hang around and impersonate Trump a little longer.

Saturday Night Live season 44 will premiere on Sept. 29.