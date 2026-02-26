‘Smiling Friends’ Shocker: Hit Adult Swim Show Ending as Creators Walk Away

It’s the end of the line for Smiling Friends.

The Adult Swim animated sitcom will be ending after its third season.

“I’m gonna cut right to the chase,” co-creator and star Zach Hadel said in a video posted to Adult Swim’s X account. “This is not a bit, this is not a joke. Michael and I are here to announce that Smiling Friends will be ending after Season 3 is done.”

An important announcement from Michael and Zach pic.twitter.com/wVGLap6yrc — adult swim (@adultswim) February 26, 2026

“We know that’s super disappointing to hear,” co-creator and star Michael Cusack added. “To be perfectly honest, after we finished Season 3, Zach and I just both had the same feeling where we feel pretty burnt out after putting years and years into this. But also pretty accomplished. We just came to this feeling where we’re like, ‘I think that just can be it after Season 3.’ We both felt like it was right.”

Hadel went on to explain that since the beginning, they both wanted to put 110% into Smiling Friends “and then go out what feels like on top. What feels like leave them wanting more rather than people going, ‘Ugh, that show is still on the air? Oh God.’” Additionally, the duo worked nonstop for years on the show, and they got to a point where they felt it was a good time to end it. “We wouldn’t want to be doing seasons half-hearted or burnt out, we’re not feeling it,” Hadel said. “It’s not fair to us, and it’s not fair to the audience to give you f—ing slop. That sucks.”

Cusack noted that Adult Swim has been “very supportive.” He continued, “When we told them exactly this, they said, ‘If you’re not feeling like making a cartoon, we’re not going to stop you. Go have a break. Either come back or don’t. That’s the other thing, we could come back in the future and make more episodes if we want, if we feel like it. And they’ve been super cool and said they would let us do that. But maybe not. Who knows?”

Two unreleased episodes of Season 3 will air on April 12 on Adult Swim, but Hadel clarified they are “not finales,” instead “little stragglers” that were left on the cutting room floor. “We know this is very disappointing,” Cusack said. “It’s been very hard to even record this recording for it because it’s just a very difficult thing to say for us. We hope you understand, and we hope you’ve enjoyed what we’ve done. It’s been amazing. The fans have been so good. It’s been the best. It’s been the ride of a lifetime. But I hope you see where we are coming from.”

Smiling Friends was renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 over the summer, so the show’s end comes as a surprise. However, Hadel and Cusack have a good reason, and it’s better to go out on your own and, when it’s time, rather than a straight cancellation. Not many shows have that privilege these days.