‘Smiling Friends’ Season 3, Episode 4 Won’t Air This Weekend

One of Adult Swim’s most popular shows is taking a break.

The network announced that Pim, Charlie, and the rest of the Smiling Friends crew won’t be gracing our screens this coming Sunday, as the show is taking a one-week break. It will return on November 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Smiling Friends has become the biggest hit for Adult Swim since the heyday of Rick and Morty; the show is so popular that it’s already been renewed for a fourth and fifth season before the third even aired. The series is well known for its oddball, violent humor and its unique style of animation, which can rapidly switch across styles and genres like stop-motion, rotoscoping, or even jump to live-action.

In the series, main characters Pim and Charlie work for a non-profit organization in Pennsylvania called the Smiling Friends, which is dedicated to spreading joy to citizens of the state. However, their well-meaning plans often lead to misadventure that frequently ends in suffering or death for the very people they’re trying to help.

Watch the trailer for the third season’s upcoming fourth episode below, which will air on Adult Swim on Sunday, November 2 at 11:30 PM.