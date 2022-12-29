'Sister Wives' Star Reveals Decision on Future With Reality Series

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has split from Kody and moved away from the family's Nevada residence, leaving many to wonder about her future with the reality series. Now, in a new TikTok post, Christine has revealed her decision on whether or not to stay with the show. "I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives," she told her fans and followers in the Dec. 28 clip.

Notably, she is already getting her Utah home ready for filming, as she shared a little behind-the-scenes tour. "So you can see behind me, this is our where I sit," Christine said. "The producer sits in this lovely desk that he made behind me." She continued, "It's my basement, it's unfinished. It's super awesome. It's like my favorite room in the house is the basement." Over the course of the new season, it has become known that Kody Brown is effectively split from all of his wives except Robyn, his fourth wife, but his split from Christine seems to be the most heated. It has also been a significant part of Sister Wives' newest season.

Fans recently grew worried about Christine's future involvement with the TLC series, after she shared a glimpse at her "last day" working on the show in Arizona. Ahead of the show's Season 17 "One-on-One Part 2" special, The 50-year-old took to TikTok to reveal a few behind-the-scenes peeks, including one at the confessional studio, wherein she bared many emotions to the cameras. "This is the last day I am on the set in Flagstaff. And it is a little bittersweet," she said in the short clip.

"This is the couch, right here, that I've sat on for years talking about the show and discussing my feelings," she continued. "This is the last time and it's a little bittersweet." In a caption on the video, she shared that the video was actually filmed prior to the day she shared it, Tuesday, Dec. 27. "I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set," she wrote. "I travel [sic] back-and-forth- for a year. An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!"

As it turns out, Christine is not leaving, so fans can rest assured that she will be present in the next season. Sister Wives is currently on a break but will return for the second Season 17 "One on One" tell-all episode on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. It's also available to stream on discovery+.