Simu Liu Reveals What It Would Take for 'Kim's Convenience' to Return From Cancellation

Simu Liu is 100% on board to return to Kim's Convenience after the recent revelation that the hit Canadian sitcom would not be moving forward with its previously announced sixth season, but only if "the right people" get involved with its revival. Liu, who played Jung Kim on the series, was vocal about the unusual way the end of the series came about in March, and spoke to Variety this weekend about any possible future for him on any reboot or revival of the show moving forward.

"You know if there was, and it was the right people involved, I would be first in line," Liu said. He added of his own decision to speak up at the show's abrupt end, "I think it's just this idea that people don’t always get a chance to speak up. Especially for those of us in the industry who feel like we’ve just kind of gotten in, it can be so hard to say what you really feel when there’s so many gatekeepers and so many people who could potentially silence you or affect your future work opportunities, but I just feel like I was in a position where I could have said something that was true and potentially could help the landscape for the better so I took a chance and I’m happy I did."

Liu previously wrote on Facebook that Kim's Convenience couldn't be "saved," as it wasn't canceled in a "traditional manner," such as by a network after having bad ratings. "Our producers (who also own the Kim's Convenience IP) are the ones who chose not to continue. Neither CBC nor Netflix own the rights to Kim's Convenience, they merely license it," he continued. "However, the producers of the show are indeed spinning off a new show from the Shannon character."

"It's been difficult for me. I love and am proud of [Nicole Power], and I want the show to succeed for her... but I remain resentful of all of the circumstances that led to the one non-Asian character getting her own show," he added. "And not that they would ever ask, but I will adamantly refuse to reprise my role in any capacity."

Liu also addressed the rumor that his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut playing the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings affected the show's run. "This could not be further from the truth." He added, "I wanted to be a part of the sixth season ... I saw firsthand how profoundly it impacted families and brought people together. It's truly SO RARE for a show today to have such an impact on people, and I wanted very badly to make the schedules work."