'Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror 2023: Release Date, Poster and Everything Else We Know

It's the spooky season, meaning it's also "Treehouse of Horror" season. The Simpsons is officially back with new episodes on Fox, and apparently, in a few short weeks, the series' annual Halloween special will be returning. Airing every single season since Season 2, "Treehouse of Horror" contains three separate segments that are usually of the science fiction, horror, or supernatural genre. They are also a bit more morbid and violent than a typical episode, which makes it all the more funny. So, what can fans expect from the newest installment?

In July, Fox unveiled the poster for "Treehouse of Horror XXXIV" at San Diego Comic-Con. It previewed the three stories that will be told, and it's quite a lot. With Marge and the kids seemingly at the forefront of the stories, it's going to be both scary and hilarious. Unfortunately, an official synopsis for the special has yet to be released. So, for now, all fans have to go off of is the poster. However, the mind can do wonders when it comes to imagination.

The Simpsons fans! Starting tomorrow at SDCC, booth 4229 will be passing out EXCLUSIVE mini posters each day. Swing by the booth to get one before they run out! pic.twitter.com/wRAZkdi5Pb — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) July 19, 2023

As for when "Treehouse of Horror XXXIV" will premiere, it's likely it won't come until after Halloween. The Entertainment Identifier Registry has reported the episode as releasing on Nov. 5. Why the episode couldn't premiere a week before is unknown, but at least there is a premiere date. Even if it's not completely confirmed. This wouldn't be the first "Treehouse of Horror" episode to air after Halloween, but it's still a tad disappointing. However, this will just make the wait worth it and give fans something to look forward to after the spooky holiday has passed.

While fans wait for the next "Treehouse of Horror" special, they can watch 32 of the 33 episodes on Disney+. The streamer even made it easy for people to watch it, putting every special under a "The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror" category on their Halloween section. So you wouldn't even have to keep going from season to season. However, Season 34 of The Simpsons is not yet on Disney+. It's unknown when the previous season will join the streamer, but episodes are slowly expiring from Hulu. It's possible that once all of Season 34 is no longer on Hulu, then the season will jump to Disney+, but it's hard to tell.

"Treehouse of Horror XXXIV" will be tentatively premiering on Sunday, Nov. 4 on Fox. In the meantime, new episodes of The Simpsons are every Sunday as part of the network's Animation Domination lineup.