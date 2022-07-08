Simon Cowell Pays Emotional Tribute to Late 'America's Got Talent' Star Nightbirde

Simon Cowell has paid tribute to late America's Got Talent star Nightbirde in an emotional Instagram post. Taking to the social media outlet, Cowell shared a photo of himself and the singer, writing in the caption, "[Nightbirde] was one of the most inspirational people I have ever met. She was so incredibly brave and I am very grateful she chose [AGT] to show the world her talent. I will never forget this moment."

Many of Cowell's fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one person offering, "I will never forget that moment when you gave her the golden buzzer it just brought tears to my eyes. RIP nightbird." Someone else added, "Thank you Simon. I don't think any of us will forget her and how brave she was!! Personally I will never forget how you responded to her talent." A third Instagram user wrote, "She was such a talented and very strong inspirational angel on earth. She is missed dearly."

Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski competed on season 16 of AGT, back in 2021. Sadly, TMZ previously reported that she died on Sunday, February 20. Marczewski had been candid about her cancer battle and prognosis, sharing, "I have a two percent chance of survival, but two percent is not zero percent. Two percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is." Marczewski earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell but later announced that she was exiting the competition due to needing to focus on her health.

"Rest in power [Nightbirde]," judge Sofia Vergara wrote in an Instagram Stories post after Nightbirde's passing. "We lost a shining star today. You were a true inspiration to all. Sending so much love to Nightbirde's family and friends. She was something special."

"We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," Marczewski's family wrote in a statement announcing her death. "Many remember her from America's Got Talent, where she performed her song 'It's OK' and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up. Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion – even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support."