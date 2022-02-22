Nightbirde’s Sister Speaks out on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Star’s Death

Jane Marczewski, the singer who won over audiences during America’s Got Talent Season 16 last year, died after a long cancer battle. The singer, who performed under the stage name Nightbirde, was 31. Her sister, Katelyn Marczewski, remembered Marczewski for creating a “legacy of hope, strength, and victory” in a statement on her Facebook page.

Marczewski’s family learned about her death early Sunday morning, Katelyn wrote. “Jane left the Earth with nothing but her hope in Jesus,” Katelyn wrote. “Everything else – the fame, the money, the ‘success’ – all of the things that people strive for – stayed behind, leaving the rest of us with the legacy she created. A legacy of hope, strength, and victory. Yes, Jane is victorious because she no longer feels the sting of death that taunted her for so long.”

Katelyn is confident that God answered their prayers, adding that Marczewski was “healed. Her pain has been taken away. She is singing beautifully right now with no tumors in her lungs.” Katelyn went on, “Every moment of Jane’s life gave testimony to the goodness of God, and her death reflects that even more. God is glorified through her story, and her death is an opportunity to show God’s glory. She is in Heaven with Jesus Christ. And that, my friends, is very good news.”

Marczewski’s death was reported by media outlets early Monday, and Katelyn said she did not understand how the news got out before her family could share it with Marczewski’s fans. However, she went on to thank the friends and fans who have sent their condolences since the news broke. “We feel extremely loved. Please keep our family in your prayers as we begin a new journey,” Katelyn wrote. “Thank you for respecting our privacy during this time of mourning.”Marczewski’s family scheduled a Celebration of Live service on March 4 at Cornerstone Church in Licking County, Ohio.

Marczewski became an instant star last summer when she performed on America’s Got Talent. After performing her original song “It’s OK,” Simon Cowell quickly hit his Golden Buzzer to move her ahead in the competition. Sadly, she experienced a setback in her cancer treatment and had to back out of the show in August. When Marczewski appeared on the show later, Cowell told her she was already a winner. “I just want to say, on behalf of all of us, you haven’t let anyone down,” Cowell said. “Even though you haven’t competed, you have already won.”

“We are saddened to learn about [Marczewski]’s passing,” AGT host Terry Crews wrote on Instagram. “Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde.”