‘Silicon Valley’ Ending After Season 6

Silicon Valley‘s upcoming sixth season will be its last.

HBO announced that the comedy series will end after a final set of seven episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will join Game of Thrones and Veep as long-running HBO series airing their final episodes in 2019.

“Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us. We’ll miss it desperately, but we’ve always let Pied Piper’s journey guide the way, and Season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion,” said executive producers Mike Judge and Alec Berg in a statement. “We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew, and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there’s only so much we can do to make the world a better place.”

Judge and Berg have long since hinted that the show may end after six seasons.

“Six seasons seem to be the standard for something like this, which seems fine to me,” Judge told THR back in 2017. “I’d be happy with that.”

Middleditch also previously spoke about the show ending, saying that he understands there is not much room in the overall plot for it to last a long time.

“There’s only so much falling on your face and just pulling it out in the nick of time that you can do before [it gets old],” he said back when season 4 began. “[Maybe] one of the last seasons could be about how they made their billion dollars… but then it’s not the underdog story that we’ve come to know and love. And I think everybody’s hesitant about turning it into this show that doesn’t live up to the premise we all bought into.”

The series follows the ups and downs of tech entrepreneur Richard Hendricks (played by Thomas Middleditch) as he creates a data-compression startup Pied Piper, attempting to make it in the cut-throat industry. The earlier seasons were received as a critical success, although it never went on to take home many of its multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Leads Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Martin Starr and T.J. Miller all rose to stardom thanks to the show. Miller, who played fan-favorite Erlich Bachman, abruptly left the show ahead of its fifth season, famously lambasting the “one-note” series and the “f—ing idiots” behind the decision. Berg later said that “T.J. wasn’t LeBron.”

Season 6 of Silicon Valley is currently in pre-production after HBO revealed that it was delayed until 2020. TVLine reported that the reason for the delay lied in Berg’s commitments to another HBO comedy, Barry.

“As Alec is a showrunner on both Barry and Silicon Valley,” an HBO spokesperson said, “the schedule was structured to allow Alec to wrap on Barry before starting work on Silicon Valley.”