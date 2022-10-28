Showtime Crime Series Canceled After 3 Seasons

Showtime has had enough of the crime in the streets of Boston. The network has canceled City on a Hill after three seasons, marking its finale on Sept. 25 as its series finale.

The series starred Kevin Bacon as retired FBI agent Jackie Rohr and Aldis Hodge, currently appearing in Black Adam, as Assistant District Attorney DeCourcy Ward. The news comes on the heels of Hodge being announced as the new lead on Prime Video's Cross, the upcoming series based on James Patterson's Alex Cross novels.

"City on a Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale," a Showtime rep said in a statement. "We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision to end City on a Hill was made "some time ago," and was before a major executive exit from the network in the form of former head David Nevins. The series initially premiered back in 2019 with solid reviews.

Hodge has seemingly hinted at the end of the series when the finale aired back in September. He called the season "quite a ride" and gave thanks to Showtime for "allowing us to dive deep with these stories."

"As we walk into our season finale tonight, just want to say I'm thankful to everyone who's supported us and I'm grateful to knock down another intense, emotional and engaging season with such an awesome cast who put in some incredible work," Hodge wrote in the caption.

Bacon shared a similar sentiment on his own social media page. "As we head into the finale I just want to say thanks to the creators and writers of City On A Hill, our hardworking NY crew and all the terrific actors I've gotten to play with these 3 seasons," Bacon wrote in the caption. "Shout out to Jill Hennessy, Lauren E Banks, Matt Del Negro and the best adversary/partner I could ask for, Aldis Hodge. I don't know what the future holds for Jackie, but I have loved walking in his dangerous shoes."

Apart from Hodge's good news, Bacon revealed his inclusion in the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special coming soon to Disney+ earlier in the week. He will also appear in the upcoming The Toxic Avenger and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.