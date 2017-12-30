Showtime Cancels SNL Alum Jay Pharoah’s Series ‘White Famous’

Showtime has cancelled White Famous, a new sitcom starring Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah, after one season.

The series earned poor reviews and just under 2 million viewers from multiplatform viewings, according to Variety.

The show’s cancellation was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. It was not a surprise, since Showtime didn’t renew it when it picked up its other new half-hour comedy, SMILF.

Pharoah starred in the eight-episode series as Floyd Money, an African American comedian who tries to stay true to his original fan base while also becoming “white famous.” The cast also included Jack Davenport, Jacob Ming-Trent, Lonnie Chavis and Utkarhs Ambudkar.

Jamie Foxx was an executive producer on the show and appeared in two episodes. It was created by Roland Buddy Lewis and Chris Spencer, and produced by Lionsgate TV. Tom Kapinos, who also worked on Showtime‘s Californication, was showrunner.

Pharoah is best known for his six-year run on Saturday Night Live, where he played President Barack Obama, Kanye West and dozens of other characters from 2010 to 2016. He also appeared in Chris Rock’s Top Five, Ride Along with Kevin Hart and Ice Cube and the animated movie Sing.

As for Showtime, it does have another half-hour show on the way with Kidding, which will star Jim Carrey and Catherine Keener.

Photo credit: Kwaku Alston/SHOWTIME