Showtime Cancels Andrew Dice Clay’s Comedy Series After Two Seasons

Showtime has canceled Andrew Dice Clay‘s show Dice after two seasons.

Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the network will not be going forward with a third season of the comedy series, which was semi-autobiographical.

Dice centered around Clay trying to revive his career while living in the suburbs of Las Vegas.

In addition to Clay, Dice also featured Natasha Leggero and Kevin Corrigan in starring roles. The show was also notable for its numerous celebrity cameos. Adrien Brody, Mickey Rourke, Wayne Newton, Criss Angel, James Woods and David Arquette are among the famous faces that popped up on the show.

The cancellation comes with little surprise due to the show’s low ratings. The first season of the series averaged only 191,000 viewers. The second season still could not pick up any steam and averaged only 146,000 viewers.

The first season, which was available to stream ahead of its broadcast, was only six episodes long, and the second had only seven. This caps Dice‘s episode count at 13 total.

Clay, Leggero and Corrigan have not yet commented on the cancellation.

Dice joins Jay Pharoah’s comedy series White Famous as the network’s second cancellation announcement of the season. The network had also previously revealed the Matt LeBlanc-starring comedy Episodes would end after it aired its fifth season in fall 2017.

Showtime also recently announced several renewals, including the drama series The Chi and freshman comedy SMILF.

Showtime will fill the void left in its comedy lineup with the Jim Carrey and Michel Gondry collaboration Kidding and Our Cartoon President, an animated parody of President Donald Trump based on segments from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.