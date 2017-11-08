Every Show Returning to TV This Week

With the Emmys officially behind us, we can now look ahead to the beginning of Fall TV season.

Almost every new and returning series on the major networks (ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW) will premiere at some point during the final week of September or the first week in October. However, the next few days will give fans a small preview of what’s to come this season.

Amidst reruns of last season’s finales, and the remaining episodes of any summer reality shows, a couple of series will premiere their newest seasons. There will only be a couple of these early premieres, but it will definitely be enough to hold you over until September 25, when the real season begins.

So, what’s coming back this week? Let’s take a look!

Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars is one of the most popular reality competitions on ABC, and it’s premiering its 25th season tonight at 8 p.m.

13 celebrities have been paired with professional dancers, and the couples will battle it out in front of America for several weeks, with one star being crowned when it’s all said and done.

This year’s contestants include Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Terrell Owens, Frankie Muniz, Nikki Bella, Drew Scott, Debbie Gibson, Sasha Pieterse, Barbara Corcoran, Derek Fisher, Lindsey Stirling, Jordan Fisher and Victoria Arlen.

The Good Place

After giving fans one of the biggest TV twists of last season, The Good Place is returning for its second installment with an hour-long premiere this week.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Good Place! You may want to skip this section if you haven’t watched the first season.

At the end of Season 1, The Good Place revealed that Michael (Ted Danson) was actually the villain of the series, and that he had been keeping the characters in The Bad Place this entire time.

Now, with no memory of the friends she’s already made, Eleanor (Kristen Bell) must figure out a way to solve Michael’s puzzle once again.

The Good Place returns to NBC on Wednesday, September 20 with an extended, one-hour season premiere. It will move to its regular timeslot on Thursday, September 28 at 8:30.

Gotham

For Batman fans, the fourth season of Gotham can’t come any sooner.

Season 3 ended with a young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) finishing up his training with the Shaman, and finally taking on his role as the vigilante of Gotham City. The finale also teased Butch’s (Drew Powell) turn into Solomon Grundy, and the rise of new villains in the city.

With Bruce starting to work his way toward becoming Batman, the series is getting closer and closer to the origins of the character that fans know from the comics.

Gotham will be moving nights this season, airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Fox. The premiere will air on September 21, giving it a week on its own before Grey’s Anatomy returns to compete in the same timeslot.

Fuller House

As a bonus, Netflix is also premiering a new season of a fan-favorite show this week, with new episodes of Fuller House coming on Friday.

The next installment of the series continues to follow the grown-up Tanner-Fuller clan, as the girls continue to learn what it means to raise their own family.

All of the new episodes of Fuller House will be released on Netflix on September 22.

