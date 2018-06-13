18 Shows Heading Into Their Final Season

Nothing can be more hurtful to a diehard TV fan than the cancellation of their favorite show, as well as no better saving grace than it being given one last final season.

In what has become a common trend in the entertainment industry, networks and streaming platforms are choosing to renew series for final seasons, rather than just canceling the series with no proper ending.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This new reality leads to almost 20 fan-favorite comedies and dramas leading into their final batch of episodes to wrap up storylines, and give fans one last epic goodbye before meeting their maker in a crowded TV landscape.

Scroll through to see the network, cable and streaming shows coming to an end next season:

12 Monkeys (Syfy)

The fourth and final 11-episode season will roll out over four consecutive weeks, with three episodes airing Fridays from 8 to 11 p.m. ET until the two-hour series finale on Friday, July 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

12 Monkeys will debut its final season on June 15.

Being Mary Jane (BET)

Not much is known about the TV movie that BET ordered to wrap up the Gabrielle Union-led drama.

The drama, which will wrap up the series for fans, is set to premiere sometime in fall or winter.

Casual (Hulu)

For the comedy’s fourth and final 8-episode season, the streaming service will be taking a page out of Netflix’s book and releasing all episodes at once on July 31.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Fans cannot be held responsible for their actions after the fourth and final season of this CW comedy comes to an end.

The 13-episode installment will premiere in fall 2018 and air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET. Leading lady and co-creator Rachel Bloom made the news public six weeks before the network made it official.

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The six-episode final season to one of the most celebrated dramas in history, promises to be its deadliest one ever. The final chapter premieres in April 2019, but don’t worry, HBO has already announced a prequel series is in the works.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo)

Production on the fifth and final season of Bravo’s favorite dramedy was completed more than a year ago, with its stars already showing up on other series.

The six-episode final season will premiere Thursday, June 14.

Gotham (Fox)

The reportedly 10-episode long final season of the Batman prequel series will focus on Bruce Wayne’s transformation into the Caped Crusader.

The show will start airing its last chapter in midseason 2019.

House of Cards (Netflix)

Netflix’s first hit series was caught in the middle of controversy following star Kevin Spacey’s sexual harassment allegations by a number of men.

The show’s final season, which will not feature Spacey and see Robin Wright as the lead, will consist of eight episodes and premiere sometime in fall 2018.

iZombie (The CW)

The fifth and final season of this beloved CW drama will consist of 13 episodes and premiere in midseason.

Will we finally find out what happened to Liv’s mother and brother after zombies took over the city? We can’t wait to tune in.

Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Not much is known about the final season of the telenovela-inspired drama, but we know we’ll have to wait longer than usual to see what happens next.

After a fan-favorite character was found mysteriously back from the dead, Jane will not return for its next, and final, chapter until midseason. The season is set to consist of reportedly 16 episodes.

The Last Ship (TNT)

The drama’s 10-episode final season does not have a premiere date yet, but production wrapped in summer 2017 for both the fourth and fifth seasons.

Nashville (CMT)

Currently airing its last batch of episodes on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, Nashville will likely see the return of star Connie Britton, whose character died last season, for a final appearance before the series finale airs July 26.

Shades of Blue (NBC)

Jennifer Lopez has a lot on her plate so her NBC drama series had to wrap up. The 10-episode final season will premiere June 17 and bring the story of Harley Santos to an end on a redemptive note.

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

News of the cancellation of Freeform’s supernatural drama shocked fans, as well as the cast and creative team for the series.

However, the minds behind the show say the final batch of episodes, which will premiere in Spring 2019, will offer a satisfying conclusion to the story.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

The final six episodes of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed comedy will arrive Jan. 25, 2019.

Producers for the series are also set to be negotiating a deal for a wrap-up movie to give the show a proper ending.

Veep (HBO)

The HBO political comedy will come to after its next 10-episode season, which will surely give star Julia Louis-Dreyfus a record-breaking seventh Emmy for her masterful performance of Selina Meyer.

Young and Hungry (Freeform)

Freeform’s multi-camera sitcom will premiere its final episodes on June 20. The cable network is reportedly developing a two-hour movie to give the series a proper ending.

You’re the Worst (FX)

The FX comedy will see its fifth and final season premiere sometime in fall 2018. Will it end on a happy ending for Jimmy, Gretchen, Edgar and Lindsay? We sure hope so.