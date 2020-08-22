7 Shows Canceled This Week, Including 'Tosh.0' and 'The Society'

This week has been an absolutely brutal period when it comes to TV cancellations. Both Netflix and cable networks respectively cut the cord on several series within the last several days, leaving many fans heartbroken and angry. Some of these were even pretty surprising, as they were either promising upstarts or concrete favorites. Some had even been renewed already but had their season orders revoked.

Over on Netflix, three shows bit the dust. One was a key voice in the field of political discourse, and the other two were freshman series for young adults and teens. Comedy Central continued its streak of clearing out live-action shows by canceling two long-running favorites. Showtime axed a reboot that many fans hoped had legs, and TV Land had the big news about a series ending leaked by its lead actress. Scroll through to say farewell to all the recently departed series.