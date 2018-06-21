10 Most Shocking TV Season Finales of 2018

It’s officially the first day of summer, but we are still reeling over broadcast television’s most shocking finales of the 2017-18 season.

From unexpected pregnant reveals and potential exits to shocking heart attacks and plane crashes, our favorite shows always leave us in shock before they go on their well-deserved summer hiatus.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to see the most shocking season enders, ranked from least to most gasp-worthy, on television this year.

Bull

CBS’ legal drama is not the first to leave its lead character in jeopardy for their season finale. While we were shocked to see Jason (Michael Weatherly) on the steps of the courthouse and call 911 on his own heart attack — as passersby just ignored what was happening — we are pretty sure the lawyer will be just fine.

NCIS

After saying goodbye to everyone’s favorite forensic scientist Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) and the death of Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry), the long-running CBS procedural kept the shockers coming.

The finale ended with Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) abducted and flown away by a terrorist, who holds him responsible for killing many of his brothers in the past.

Chicago Med

Just when we thought Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Will Halstead couldn’t get more complicated, he proposed to his girlfriend in the parking lot, minutes after she found out he had slept with another hospital employee.

Not to mention the final scene where Sarah’s (Rachel DiPillo’s) collapsed in front of Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt), and he didn’t seem to rushed to help him.

Superstore

After three seasons of will-they-won’t-they goodness, Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) finally hooked up. The twist? They hooked up in a back room and accidentally live-streamed their rendezvous to Cloud 9 stores around the world.

The Blacklist

The NBC drama took fans and critics by complete surprise after it revealed Red (James Spader) has been an imposter for the entire series, securing the show will be completely different when it returns in the fall.

NCIS: New Orleans

The series also chose to put their lead character in jeopardy, when he was shot multiple times in his home in the last minute of the finale by Amelia Parsons (Ellen Hollman).

Criminal Minds

Spencer Reid was left with a difficult decision as he found himself in a standoff with a dangerous cult member: Either release the newly captured leader, who they know as “The Messiah,” or they will kill Garcia (Kirsten Vansgness).

Grey’s Anatomy

Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) tied the knot after the world’s worst wedding, as did April (Sarah Drew) before saying good bye to Grey Sloan Memorial. Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) hinted a possible romantic reunion with ex Callie (Sara Ramirez) in New York.

Oh, and Teddy (Kim Raver) came back to town, with a bun in the oven.

This Is Us

After Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) wedding, viewers were gifted (cursed?) with a series of flash forwards of what comes next for the Pearson family, including a serious conversation between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and an adult Tess, hesitating to go see a mysterious “her.”

Lethal Weapon

Riggs (Clayne Crawford) is shot in the chest in the final second of the finale. And given that Crawford was fired and replaced with Seann William Scott in a new role, we doubt he’ll make it out alive.

Did we leave out your favorite season finale? Tell us about it in the comments.