‘Sheriff Country’ Adds ‘The Gilded Age’ Star to Recurring Cast

A Gilded Age star is joining Sheriff Country.

Deadline reports that Kelli O’Hara will be recurring on the new CBS drama.

The actress is set to play Miranda, the ex-sister-in-law of Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey Fox. “Sharp-tongued and formidable, she’s never seen eye to eye with Mickey, though they share the pain of parenting children struggling with addiction,” reads the character description. “As a successful businesswoman and the wealthiest woman in Edgewater, Miranda is a woman who is not to be trifled with.”

To be clearer with the family details, Mickey was once married to Travis (Christopher Gorham), Miranda’s brother. Travis and Mickey share daughter, Skye (Amanda Arcuri), Miranda’s niece. How many episodes she’ll be doing is unknown, nor is when she’ll be first popping up. The series did just premiere, so fans will just have to wait and see. Since Miranda lives in Edgewater, there will certainly be a lot of chances to bring her on.

Sheriff Country also stars Matt Lauria, W. Earl Brown, and Michele Weaver. Showrunner Matt Lopez, Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater serve as executive producers alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for JBTV.

Kelli O’Hara has been nominated for eight Tony Awards and won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Anna Leonowens in The King and I revival in 2015. She can currently be seen as Aurora Fane in the HBO historical drama The Gilded Age, which was renewed for Season 4 in July.

Additional screen credits include 13 Reasons Why, Peter Pan Live!, Blue Bloods, All My Children, Sex and the City 2, and The Dying Gaul. On stage, she’s been in performances of The Light in the Piazza, The Pajama Game, South Pacific, Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Bridges of Madison County, Kiss Me Kate, and Days of Wine and Roses, among others.

More information on O’Hara’s first appearance on Sheriff Country will likely be released soon, but in the meantime, new episodes air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by Fire Country. Fans can watch O’Hara in the first three seasons of The Gilded Age on HBO Max, and information on its fourth season should also be released soon, but the wait will be worth it.