Shemar Moore Officially Returning To CBS This Fall

He may not be suiting up as Derek Morgan anymore, but everyones favorite Criminal Minds star is heading back to CBS this fall. Shemar Moore’s newest series S.W.A.T. has been ordered to series.

After Moore left Criminal Minds at the end of season 11, he stated that he was ready to spend some more time with his family, and pursue other creative avenues. Not long after, it was revealed that his next project wasn’t too far from home.

The actor landed the lead in the SWAT reboot series at CBS, the same network where he’d spent the last 11 years. However, instead of just being one part of a major team, this new role has Moore leading the way.

SWAT is based on the 2003 film of the same name, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell. Moore will take on the role of Sgt. Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrison, the same part that Jackson played in the film. The series revolves around Hondo, who is torn between his loyalty to the streets and the officers he works with when he’s assigned to head a specialized task force in Los Angeles.

Famed director Justin Lin directed the pilot, which also stars Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, and Kenny Johnson.

The pilot for the series was shot this spring, and CBS must have really enjoyed how it turned it out. The network parted ways with shows like Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, 2 Broke Girls, and Pure Genius, in order to make room for a slew of new programming – including SWAT – in the fall.

Moore recently appeared in the season 12 finale of Criminal Minds, but will be solely focused on SWAT in the future.

