Shemar Moore Posts 'SWAT' Behind-the-Scenes Golf Cart Video, and Fans Are Delighted

Shemar Moore is no stranger to creating a little buzz on social media. When he’s not sharing his […]

Shemar Moore is no stranger to creating a little buzz on social media. When he’s not sharing his Rocky workouts and shirtless selfies, he’s having fun on set like in this clip he shared to Instagram between takes.

The behind-the-scenes clip shows Moore behind the wheel of a golf cart with an old-timey black and white theme overlayed on the video. And then to drive home the old-timey feel, Moore has added some silent piano music. This turns S.W.A.T. into the latest chapter of the Keystone Cops shorts.

“Rollin in my 64′,” Moore captioned the video. “Keepin’ the goofball ALIVE in between scenes,” Moore added in some film equipment emojis and a crying laughter emoji to knock the fun home for fans.

Co-star David Lim commented on the clip, jokingly warning Moore about their next job together.

“Don’t even try to show up to the mission in that thing,” Lim wrote in response.

Fans were in love with the clip, showering Moore with praise in the comments and thanking him for the laughter.

“That was too funny,” one fan wrote with some heart and crying laughter emojis.

“A kid with a NEW toy,” another wrote in reference to Moore. “Hahaha so funny.”

“It must be nice to have fun on the job,” a third, seemingly troubled fan wrote.

“Shemar…only YOU can make a freakin golf cart look sexy,” one thirsty fan dropped in too.

While Moore is deep in his role as “Hondo” Harrelson, that’s not the only role he’s teased stepping back to recently. In fact, he did return to his old stomping grounds at The Young and the Restless in honor of his late friend and TV brother Kristoff St. John.

There is also the possibility that Moore could return to his role on Criminal Minds for the show’s final season.

“Anything’s possible,” he told TV Guide in August 2017. “I told all the fans, I keep telling them those elevators closed and they can always open up again.”

S.W.A.T. returns Wednesdays this fall on CBS. Criminal Minds final season recently wrapped and will premiere during the 2019-2020 season.

