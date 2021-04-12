Sharon Osbourne Posts Unbothered Video the Day 'The Talk' Returns Without Her

✖

The Talk officially returned to the air on Monday. Of course, the series returned without Sharon Osbourne, who exited the talk show in late March following a heated on-air discussion about racism with her co-host Sheryl Underwood. Even though Osbourne did not appear on The Talk, she definitely made her presence known on Monday, as she took to Instagram to share a post about how she's doing.

On Monday, around the same time that The Talk airs in certain markets around the country, Osbourne posted a clip on Instagram of a bear appearing to dance outdoors. The clip, which was set to Ginuwine's "Pony," showcased the animal moving against a sign. While she didn't caption the video with much explanation, she did write, "Monday. Tuesday. Wednesday. Thursday. Friday." In other words, it's possible that Osbourne posted this clip to indicate just how well she's doing in the midst of The Talk's return.

As previously mentioned, it was announced that Osbourne would be leaving The Talk in late March. Her departure came a couple of weeks after she and Underwood had a heated, on-air discussion about Piers Morgan's inflammatory comments regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey (Morgan exited Good Morning Britain in the wake of those statements). The Talk subsequently went on hiatus following their discussion in order for the production to do an internal review about the events that took place. Following their review, it was reported that Osbourne, who was one of the original co-hosts of The Talk, would be exiting the talk show. CBS later released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter about these changes with the series.

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts," the statement read. "At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.