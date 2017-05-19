Sharna Burgess Talks Bonner Bolton’s Crush on Normani Kordei

Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton made major headlines during this season of Dancing With the Stars thanks to their undeniable chemistry, but as it turns out, Bolton has his eyes on another DWTS cast member.

The professional bull rider recently asked contestant Normani Kordei on a date during a Facebook Live interview with Entertainment Tonight Thursday, and Burgess shared that the potential pair has her full blessing.

Burgess told Entertainment Tonight at the Hollywood premiere of Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales on Thursday that if “that’s what they want to do,” they have her blessing. “I think that’s so much fun!”

The pro dancer shared that she isn’t sure if Bolton has asked Kordei on a date as of yet, saying, “I don’t know. I haven’t actually spoken to Bonner since we were eliminated.”

Although she wasn’t sure about the status of Bolton’s dating life, Burgess did have an update on Kordei’s ankle injury, which she sustained recently while rehearsing for next week’s finale.

“As far as I can tell, Normani is doing great,” she said. “She’s a really tough girl and, listen, it’s not easy to get to the end of the season. Injuries happen, a lot of us have been there, but she’s such an amazing performer.”

Burgess added, “You would never know that she’s struggling with any amount of pain, and I commend her for getting out there and doing it.”

