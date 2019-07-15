Shark Week: Discovery Releases 2019 Schedule, Including First Original Film Starring Josh Duhamel

Discovery is traveling into uncharted waters for the 2019 edition of their Shark Week festivities. Alongside the classic shark-centric programming on the network, the week will also see the premiere of the first original film on the network starring Transformers star Josh Duhamel.

The film, Capsized: Blood In The Water, is firmly in the entertainment realm in terms of Discovery‘s current programming. It tells the true story of a 1982 shark encounter in Florida according to The Wrap, where a yacht capsizes following a storm and sets its crew adrift in the Atlantic to be stalked by a pack of tiger sharks.

Duhamel is joined by actors Tyler Blackburn, Rebekah Graf, Beau Garrett and Josh Close. The film airs Wednesday, July 31 at 9, holding down the middle portion of the week and closing out July.

Another new addition this season will be Shark After Dark hosted by comedian Rob Riggle, who also stars in the Shark Trip: Eat. Pray. Chum. special that helps to kick off the entire week. Riggle is joined by an all-star comedic cast including Adam DeVine, Anthony Anderson, Joel McHale, and Damon Wayans Jr. in the special.

The Wrap runs down all of Discovery’s descriptions for their full week of programming starting on Sunday, July 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Shark Week 2019 will start with Expedition Unknown: Megalodon that Sunday, followed by the Riggle special at 9 p.m. and the Shark After Dark wrap up.

Sharks of the Badlands will highlight Monday’s original programming at 8 p.m., followed by Legend of Deep Blue, about the 21-foot Great White that has surprised researchers for years, and The Sharks of Headstone Hell, detailing the tiger shark gathering at Norfolk Island in the South Pacific.

Tuesday is anchored by Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing at 8 p.m., followed by Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters and the latest edition of Air Jaws Strikes Back.

Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark will kick off Wednesday by telling the story of the supposedly extinct Pondicherry shark, a rare species last seen in the 1970s. This gives fans a bit of a serious show ahead of Duhamel’s debut an hour later.

Return to Shark Island, Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe, and Monster Mako: Perfect Predator fill the Thursday, August 1 lineup. Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers and I Was Prey: Shark Week bookend the premiere of Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver, the efforts of “master illusionist” Andrew Mayne attempting to create a Shark Suit and make divers invisible to the Great White Shark.

And then finally Saturday night will close out the original shows with Sharks Gone Wild 2 and Shark Week Immersion with the team from Rooster Teeth.

Check out the full schedule below, with all times as ET/PT on Discovery.

Sunday, July 28

8:00 p.m. – Expedition Unknown: Megalodon

9:00 p.m. – Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum.

11:00 p.m. – Shark After Dark

Monday, July 29

8:00 p.m. – Sharks of the Badlands

9:00 p.m. – Legend of Deep Blue

10:00 p.m. – The Sharks of Headstone Hell

11:00 p.m. – Shark After Dark

Tuesday, July 30

8:00 p.m. -Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing

9:00 p.m. – Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters

10:00 p.m. – Air Jaws Strikes Back

11:00 p.m. – Shark After Dark

Wednesday, July 31

8:00 p.m. – Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark

9:00 p.m. – Capsized: Blood in the Water

11:00 p.m. – Shark After Dark

Thursday, August 1

8:00 p.m. – Return to Shark Island

9:00 p.m. – Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe

10:00 p.m. – Monster Mako: Perfect Predator

11:00 p.m. – Shark After Dark

Friday, August 2

8:00 p.m. – Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers

9:00 p.m. – Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver

10:00 p.m. – I Was Prey: Shark Week

Saturday, August 3

9:00 p.m. – Sharks Gone Wild 2

10:00 p.m. – Shark Week Immersion