‘Shameless’ Season 9: Emmy Rossum Reveals Fiona’s Role in Final Episodes

Emmy Rossum just dished out some major details about her role in Shameless season 9, which is slated to be her final season on the series.

Rossum sat down for a behind-the-scenes look at the Showtime series’ upcoming season and offered a lot of hope for fans hoping Fiona moves completely out of the Gallagher lifestyle.

“In season 8, Fiona own this apartment building with tenants that are very difficult. But she relies on some of her Gallagher roots to pull her through,” Rossum said. “At the beginning of season 9, Fiona has really become and entrepreneur. She’s got her feet on the ground now. It’s just a question of if she’ll bite off more that she’s ready for.”

Scenes in this clip show Fiona negotiating to get into a deal, offering $50,000 and $100,000 to play ball. She is also shown talking to her love interest about possible commercial investments.

Apparently her relationship with this hard-to-read handyman will be a major component of her final season.

“Fiona has this relationship with this Irish woodworker. He’s hard to read, and that’s difficult for a girl who likes to know what’s the what,” Rossum says.

While Fiona seems to be moving up in the world, there are still some unhealthy factors at play in her life. However, that is a given when it comes to being a Gallagher.

“Fiona’s definitely been drawn into things that were unhealthy,” Rossum says. “Even thought that’s not a good feeling, it’s a comfortable and familiar feeling. And that’s the kind of perverse love and debaucherous loyalty that is this family.”

Rossum announced her departure from Shameless on Thursday, Aug. 30, ending a nine-season run on the show.

“The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift. There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated,” she also said. “She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave.”

She added, “I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block. With love, always.”

Shameless season 9 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

