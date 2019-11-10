‘Shameless’ Season 10 Premiere: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Gallagher family is back for another season as Shameless Season 10 kicks of Sunday night on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. The season premiere, titled “We Few, We Lucky Few, We Band of Gallaghers!” starts the first full season without Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher. However, the new episode does feature the return of Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher, who learn that being in love behind bars will not be easy.

New episodes of Shameless are only available to stream for Showtime subscribers. You can add Showtime to your traditional cable or satellite plan. It is also available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video for additional charges. Showtime, which is owned by CBS, is also available without any cable or satellite subscription for $10.99 a month. New subscribers get a free seven-day trial before your credit card is charged.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those looking to sample the series, the first nine seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

Shameless launched in 2011 and is the longest-running series in Showtime’s history. The series was developed by John Wells and is based on the U.K. series of the same name by Paul Abbott. The U.S. series is set in Chicago, with William H. Macy starring as the perpetually unreliable family patriarch Frank Gallagher. Rossum played his eldest daughter, Fiona, who took it upon herself to keep the family together as best she could.

The ensemble cast also includes Ethan Cutkosky as Carl, Shanola Hampton as V, Steve Howey as Kev, Emma Kenney as Debbie, Monaghan as Ian, Jeremy Allen White as Lip and Fisher as Mickey.

Without Fiona around, the Gallaghers will have a new family dynamic, with Debbie emerging as a new leader. Meanwhile, do not expect Frank to make many changes.

“One of the wonderful things about someone like Frank, who’s a narcissist, is he never seems to really evolve,” Wells told TVLine. “He’s always doing exactly what he was doing before. The one thing that you can depend upon with Frank is he’s never dependable. He’s looking for a bromance, for somebody else to hang out with, and that’s what happens at the beginning. He finds a familiar face from the past to come and hang out with him, and that’s Mikey, and they have a great bromance at the beginning of the season.”

The show’s future does not seem to be in doubt. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wells made it clear the show will live on for as long as Macy wants to star in it.

“I never like to approach the end of a show that is character-based,” Wells explained. “We’ll probably do a season 11, and Bill [Macy] has said he’d do that. I’d make this show forever because it’s about life and income inequality. Few people are telling those stories. We have oddly moved into the zeitgeist of what is actually being discussed in the country.”

Macy has earned two Golden Globe nominations and five Primetime Emmy nominations for his performance on the show.

“Doing it without Bill would be tough,” Wells told THR. “His is the character it’s hard to imagine ever going anywhere.”

Photo credit: Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME