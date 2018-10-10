‘Shameless’ Reveals Preview for Cameron Monaghan’s Final Episode

Shameless released a start-studded teaser for Sunday’s new episode, the last one to feature Cameron Monaghan‘s Ian Gallagher as a series regular.

In the clip, Ian says he wishes for a peaceful day at home in lieu of his prison sentence.

“I’m about to spend the next two years of my life in fight-or-flight mode, I just want one day where I feel safe,” he says.

The video also features the guest star appearances from Katey Sagal and Courteney Cox, which will surely bring the drama as fans say goodbye to Ian.

The episode, titled “Face It, You’re Gorgeous” finds Frank enlisting Liam to help him win the affections of a new lady, played by Sagal, while Lip tries to help an actress as her sober companion. No details as to how Ian would be written out of the show were revealed, though likely his prison sentence will play a part in it.

“The next episode will be my last. I have known since last year, but I didn’t want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian’s unsure journey with his character,” Monaghan said, announcing his departure on Instagram Monday. “This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him.”

He added, in a post consisting of photos with his co-stars: “I have been a series regular on this show for roughly ten years. I was the tender age of 15 when we shot the pilot, and I came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally. I was very lucky to mature and grow with this show. Experiencing so many firsts, maturing as an actor, a professional, and a human. In the process gaining friends, family, and the best coworkers a very lucky actor could ask for, and for this I can be nothing but gracious.”

“All good things come to an end,” he added. “An old cliché, but one that rings true with a sincerity and clarity especially in moments like these. Everything ends.”

“Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?” he concluded the post.

The actor, who also stars as Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska on Fox’s Gotham, announced his departure roughly one month after star Emmy Rossum broke her own exit from the series.

Though the series has quite the talented ensemble cast, fans of the series were shocked when news of Monaghan’s departure first broke. With so many exits, season 10 will likely look very different.

Will you tune in for Ian’s final episode? Shameless airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Photo Credit: Showtime