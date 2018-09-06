‘Shameless’ to Lose Actress Isidora Goreshter for Season 9

Shameless lost another series regular at the end of season eight, but the door is open for her return in the future.

Actress Isidora Goreshter, who has played prostitute-turned co-owner of the Alibi bar Svetlana since season three of the Showtime series, will reportedly not be coming back as a regular for season nine.

The character was last seen pretending to be an old Russian nemesis of hers, assuming her identity to marry a rich and senile man with the help of Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton).

As the wedding was taking place, Kevin finds out that the old man had a prenup set up between himself and the Russian, meaning complications for Svetlana’s sham marriage.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, however, Goreshter revealed she wasn’t sure how the finale tied up her character as she is not set to return for season nine.

“You know what’s so funny — I have no idea what happened in the season finale,” Goreshter told EW. “There was the whole prenup thing and then she gets married to the guy and I’m still alive, so I’m guessing that leaves the door open for her to come back and make an appearance. I don’t really know what they have in store.”

During the interview, Goreshter admitted she wanted her character to suffer a dramatic death, as it would be the perfect ending for Svetlana. However, showrunner John Wells wanted to leave the possibility for her to return.

“I really wanted to have this gruesome death scene and just thought that would be appropriate for Svetlana. But John Wells was like, ‘No, no, no, no. We want to leave the door open because you never know what can happen.’ Ah, fine. I really wanted to, like, get thrown into the river. I guess that will have to wait — but we will see what happens,” Goreshter added.

News of Goreshter’s departure from the series come shortly after it was announced that star Emmy Rossum would be exiting the series at the end of the upcoming ninth season.

“It is always bittersweet when an ensemble member decides to move out of the proverbial house, but our door will always remain open for Fiona to return home for a visit, or to move back in,” Wells said in a statement at the time. “I look forward to continuing the stories of this wildly unpredictable family and all of us on Shameless will miss Emmy and her wonderful Fiona.”

Shameless returns for its 14-episode ninth season Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.