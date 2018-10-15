‘Shameless’: Ian Reunites With Mickey in Cameron Monaghan’s Last Episode

In Cameron Monaghan‘s final episode of Shameless, Ian Gallagher had an emotional reunion with his true love, Mickey Milkovich.

Locked up with our hearts on lock. 🔐#Shameless-ly gave this #Gallavich video a little edit… pic.twitter.com/E6noPHveV9 — Shameless (@SHO_Shameless) October 15, 2018

At the end of “Face It, You’re Gorgeous,” Ian began his two-year prison sentence. The news was not all bad though, since his cell mate turned out to be Mickey, played by Noel Fisher. The two kissed and the episode ended.

This was Mickey’s first appearance on the show since the season seven episode “Happily Ever After” aired in December 2016. He made his debut in season two.

Fans at home were so happy with the ending, with many of them left emotional wrecks after Mickey and Ian reunited.

IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY IAN AND MICKEY #Shameless pic.twitter.com/MTMrezpsKE — CLAIRE 🎃 (@IRIDESCENCEJOON) October 15, 2018

“STOPPPPP OMG MY HEART IS BROKEN BUT IM ALSO SO HAPPY,” added another fan.

Monaghan announced plans to leave the series on Oct. 8, telling fans he decided to leave last year. The 25-year-old actor, who also stars on Fox’s Batman prequel series Gotham, has been on the show since season one.

“I have been a series regular on this show for roughly ten years. I was the tender age of 15 when we shot the pilot, and I came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally. I was very lucky to mature and grow with this show,” Monaghan wrote on Instagram. “Experiencing so many firsts, maturing as an actor, a professional, and a human. In the process gaining friends, family, and the best co-workers a very lucky actor could ask for, and for this I can be nothing but gracious.”

Monaghan said he waited to tell everyone about his plans until the episode was about to air to keep it a surprise for as long as possible. He also thanked fans for their support.

“This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him,” he wrote. “Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?”

Season nine will also see the Shameless family say goodbye to Emmy Rossum, who plays Ian’s older sister Fiona Gallagher. She is staying on through the end of the season.

“The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift. There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic,” Rossum wrote in a Facebook post in August. “She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave. I knew it the second I read the pilot script, this was different, this was special.”

New episodes of Shameless air Sundays on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET.

