‘Shameless’ Fans Are Not Ready for Cameron Monaghan’s Exit on Sunday Night’s Episode

Showtime is airing Cameron Monaghan‘s last episode of Shameless on Sunday night, leaving fans at home devastated by the prospect of the series without Ian Gallagher.

On Sunday’s episode, “Face It, You’re Gorgeous,” Ian was written out after appearing on the show since the very beginning.

“I’m so sad now that Ian is gone,” one fan tweeted.

“I cried a little. I’ll really miss Ian Gallagher on Shameless. I’m so happy he got his first love with him though,” another wrote.

“That was a pretty good send off for Ian Gallagher! I really liked that special guest star! I’m really going to miss Ian and Fiona,” another added.

Monaghan announced he was leaving the series in an emotional Instagram post on Oct. 8. He said he had known about it since last year, but held on to the news as long as he could.

“I have been a series regular on this show for roughly ten years,” the Gotham actor wrote. “I was the tender age of 15 when we shot the pilot, and I came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally. I was very lucky to mature and grow with this show. Experiencing so many firsts, maturing as an actor, a professional, and a human. In the process gaining friends, family, and the best coworkers a very lucky actor could ask for, and for this I can be nothing but gracious.”

Monaghan later explained, “The next episode will be my last. I have known since last year, but I didn’t want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian’s unsure journey with his character. This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him.”

At the very end, he concluded, “Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?”

The 25-year-old Monaghan earned critical praise for his performance on Shameless and was a fan-favorite. He earned a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for his performance in 2015.

At the start of Shameless, the Gallagher family believed Ian was Frank (William H. Macy) and Monica’s son, but it turned out that his father was really Frank’s brother, Clayton Gallager. During the show’s run, Ian also revealed he is gay and went through several jobs. He also spent two years in jail.

Monaghan is the second major Shameless star to announce plans to leave. Season nine will also be Emmy Rossum’s last. Rossum, who plays Ian’s older sister Fiona, told fans about her departure in August.

New episodes of Shameless air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Photo credit: Showtime